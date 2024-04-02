That's not the case for this astounding property, which offers not only a traditional farmhouse and barn conversion, but also a separate three-bedroom cottage, traditional farm buildings and extra agricultural buildings, all set in approximately 173.09 acres of land.

Duffryn Farm in Llanvapley, near Abergavenny, has been described by estate agents as "exquisite" and "magnificent", and was featured in a recent list of Abergavenny's 100 historical houses, according to the estate agent.

Made up of the Duffryn Farmhouse, a barn conversion, a separate cottage and numerous farm buildings, this property offers "a unique opportunity" for any potential owner to run a business from their own home, and appeals to range of people, including investors, farmers, and those within the tourism and leisure industries.

According to the estate agents, Powells of Monmouth, the opportunity to purchase Duffryn is the chance to own one of the "most recognised and respected farmhouses within the locality", all in less than five miles of Abergavenny, the town called the "gateway to Wales" with easy access to the M5, M50, A449 and A40.

The farmhouse and other buildings are surrounded by "magnificent Monmouthshire countryside", have plenty of local amenities, including an "upmarket traditional shopping" in Monmouth and the award-winning Walnut Tree pub nearby, and are in the catchment areas for lots of excellent local schools.

The Grade-II arable land is suitable for a range of winter and summer crops, while a grain store and cattle buildings offer potential for farm animals to be kept.

Duffryn Farmhouse quickly catches the eye upon travelling down the driveway, with many original features retained, which could benefit from some modernisation inside.

The kitchen is a "warm, traditional hub" that has become a "real focal point" of the home, and includes a walk-in pantry and a cellar that adds some historical resonance with the original barrel lamps still in place.

The farmhouse offers four large double bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room that could be made into another bedroom, and a single. One of the other doubles has its own stairs to the ground floor, which could provide extra accommodation or separate living option.

Included in the farmhouse is a "stunning" private courtyard and gardens with 100 year old feature trees, in a space that could offer a space for evening entertainment.

The barn conversion is traditional but has a "refined feel", and is a "true gem" of Duffryn Farm. Situated in a private area, it must be "viewed to be appreciated".

The large kitchen, open-plan living and dining areas offer not only plenty of entertaining space but a certain charm and heart to the property with views over the arable fields to the east.

The barn offers three bedrooms, one of which is an ensuite, all of which benefit from gorgeous views. The finis

h is "exemplary throughout" and has been "well-maintained by the current owners", with a garden that gives you the opportunity to enjoy the "seclusion and tranquil" space offered.

Duffryn Cottage offers a further three bedrooms and its own private garden, benefitting greatly from the isolated location of the site.

The kitchen offers "character and warmth upon arrival" from the rear, and flows into a lounge with log burner, with a family bathroom also included in the property.

Two of the bedrooms are double with extra fitted storage space, while the final room is currently used as a home office but could easily be a single or a child's room.

The gardens offer amazing views out onto the National Park nearby, with the mature hedges acting as a "haven for wildlife" and extra privacy.

In both the barn conversion and cottage, the current residents have lived there for a number of years, which Powells says is "testament to the location" and its peacefulness and accessibility.

Duffryn Farm, with all these extra buildings included is on the market for £4,400,000 by Powells of Monmouth, and is a property that "must be viewed to be appreciated".

You can find out more, view more pictures or book a viewing by clicking here or calling Powells on 01600 732100.