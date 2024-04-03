NIKHITA BRYANT, 27, of St Julian Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM SAUNDERS, 20, of Bath Street, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Gibbs Road on August 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

BEN ORPHAN, 26, of Badgers Meadow, Ponthir, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Llanyravon Way on October 31, 2023.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSH OWEN, 20, of Caernarvon Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

CORY RAWLINGS, 32, Coed Garw, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

ZOE LAURA TRAVERS, 27, of Brynhyfryd, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 Argoed, near Blackwood on August 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID MILLER, 44, of Ribble Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

SOPHIA KATE HOPPIS, 36, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £130 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICHOLAS SHAPCOTT, 61, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EDMARCO JOEDES LENKAITIS, 51, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANNE MARIE WILBRAHAM, 34, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAA ELDDIN, 46, of St Julians Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.