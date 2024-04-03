The free wellbeing gathering, set for April 18 in Tredegar’s Moose Hall from 2pm to 4.30pm, is designed to provide education and tools to improve heart health.

Heart and circulatory diseases result in more than a quarter of deaths in Blaenau Gwent, killing around 20 people in the area per month.

The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity, which organises weekly cardiac rehab exercise classes in the area, is hosting the event as there are simple steps to take to improve heart health.

Jacky Miles MBE, charity chairperson said: "The aim of the afternoon is to give people practical ways to look after their heart health.

"So it’s great that we have experts coming along to give advice.

“But we also know it’s really useful for people to hear real-life stories, and we’re grateful to Neil for agreeing to share his experience."

It is hoped that people will be encouraged and inspired by real-life stories, such as Neil Dufty's experience.

Mr Dufty rebuilt his life after being diagnosed with microvascular angina, a debilitating heart condition.

The charity outlined a comprehensive programme with experts speaking about various aspects such as eating for a healthy heart, controlling cholesterol, and effectively living with long-term health conditions.

"Cardiovascular disease is a big problem in the Valleys, and it’s shocking to think that people here have worse outcomes from heart disease than almost anywhere else in Wales.

"In fact the latest figures from the British Heart Foundation show that Blaenau Gwent has the third-highest rate in Wales for early death from heart disease, equal to Neath Port Talbot and behind only the two worst performers – Merthyr Tydfil and Newport," added Ms Miles.

She believes the key to leading longer, healthier lives lies in providing the right information and support.

She urged anyone affected by heart disease – either personally or through a loved one, to seize this opportunity for education and networking, without the need for pre-booking.

The charity welcomes everyone and will serve free refreshments.