A WOMAN is to stand trial after she pleaded not guilty to wounding a man.
Laura Cook, 35, of Ty Isaf Park Crescent, Risca denied the charge after she appeared before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
The prosecution alleges she assaulted the complainant in Abercarn on Saturday, March 2.
Judge Lucy Crowther set a trial date of September 11.
The case is expected to last two days.
Cook was granted conditional bail.
The defendant was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Rose Glanville.
