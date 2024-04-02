Michael Wheeler, 39, from Newport attacked his victim after he had accused her of stealing £20 from him.

He slapped the woman across the face causing her to fall and fracture her wrist after she tumbled, prosecutor Tabitha Walker said.

Wheeler, of Hendre Farm Drive, had been drinking alcohol and snorting cocaine, she told Cardiff Crown Court.

The woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment and described in her victim personal statement as being “traumatised” by the incident.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Wheeler has 10 previous convictions for 11 offences which includes those for violence and criminal damage.

Hilary Roberts representing him said: “It was an unpleasant incident.

“The defendant has been refreshingly honest in his pre-sentence report.

“He understands how serious this was and he has expressed his remorse.”

Mr Roberts added: “The defendant was at a low ebb at the time and not coping well with life.

“He had been declared unfit for work due to his mental state.

“My client has since stopped taking cocaine and has cut down on his drinking.”

Judge Shomon Khan told Wheeler: “Sadly intoxication came into play.

“The background to this case is deeply unattractive.

“You slapped your victim across the face and she fell and broke her wrist.

“This was a very unpleasant incident.”

He said he was prepared to suspend the defendant’s jail sentence because he felt there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in his case.

Wheeler was handed a custodial term of 27 weeks that was suspended for two years.

He must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend a 20-day “Thinking Skills” programme.

The defendant was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact the woman and he will have to pay a £154 victim surcharge.