The 31-year-old from Barry was walking home after a night out at the Sir Samuel Romilly Wetherspoon at Romilly Buildings when he was reportedly attacked by another man.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, was allegedly punched to the ground before being kicked in the incident, which has been described by his sister as "unprovoked".

Update: Police statement at the bottom of this article as they confirm man 'struck from behind and knocked to ground'

The victim's sister said: “He came over to my brother and punched him to the ground, it’s a miracle that he managed to crawl and run away.

“He called my mum and asked for help as he had been attacked, she told him to go somewhere where there were people around while waiting for an ambulance.”

The victim called an ambulance but was told it would be a four-hour wait before he would be seen. As a result, his mother had to drive 40 minutes from her home in Caerphilly to her son in Barry.

South Wales Police arrived at the scene and escorted the victim to the University of Hospital of Wales, where it was confirmed he had suffered concussion.

Police took a statement and are currently investigating the attack.

The victim's sister told the Barry and District News that the victim has been left traumatised by the attack.

She added: “Thankfully he came out alive with minimal damage and a footprint on the side of his head. He has a concussion and bleeding under the skin, but no fractures and no serious damage, but it could have been a lot different.

“It worries me as a mum to a little boy who is three years old how you can walk up a street innocently without getting attacked for no reason.

"It scares me that there are people out there that are out to hurt people. There is so much evil in the world.”

UPDATE: 'Man was struck from behind and knocked to the ground', police spokesperson

Police have confirmed they are investigating an assault between High Street and Gladstone Road over Easter.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police, said: "Police in Barry are investigating an assault which it is believed happened between 2.47 am and 3.15 am somewhere between High Street and Gladstone Road.

"A 31-year-old local man was struck from behind and knocked to the ground. He later attended the University Hospital of Wales as a precaution.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 2400104071."

Anyone with information about the assault outside the Sir Samuel Romilly pub in Barry in the early hours of Saturday, March 30 should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.