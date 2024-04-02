Whether you are a first-time buyer or an investor, wherever you are on the property ladder everyone wants to make sure that whatever they are buying is a good investment.

But when looking for that perfect property it can sometimes be hard to know which area buy in.

To help, The Sunday Times has released a list of the 25 best property hotspots in the UK outlining the best locations to buy in 2024.

The Times, introducing the list, said: "The Sunday Times has identified 25 locations in the UK that are improving the most. They are all on a strong upward curve."

It added: "The list includes places with improved transport links and new shops and restaurants, as well as the impact that arts, culture and entrepreneurial energy can have.

"Yes, you may have to be patient to reap the full rewards as well as put up with building work and a lack of some amenities, but it could be worth it in the long run."

UK's property hotspots - best places to invest in 2024

The property hotspots and best places to invest in the UK in 2024, according to The Sunday Times, are:

Liverpool Docks, Merseyside Cromer, Norfolk Paisley, Renfrewshire Forest Gate, London E7 Coventry New Brighton, Merseyside Canton, Cardiff Hull Musselburgh, East Lothian Wirksworth, Derbyshire Totterdown, Bristol North Shields, Tyne and Wear Caerleon, Newport Eastbourne, East Sussex Halesworth, Suffolk Ulverston, Cumbria Tottenham, London N17 Derry/Londonderry Nailsworth, Gloucestershire Pembroke, Pembrokeshire Dunfermline, Fife Long Buckby, Northamptonshire Southbourne, Dorset Brentford, London TW8 Bawtry, Doncaster

The two South Wales locations among the best UK spots to buy a house in 2024

Canton (Cardiff)

Canton - located on the west side of the Cardiff city centre - featured seventh on The Times' list of best places to buy a house in the UK this year.

The community was recognised as the best place for "a creative capital investment".

Describing Canton, The Times said: "Unfairly dismissed by some as the bit with the Cardiff City football ground, this buzzy ’hood is home to the exciting Chapter arts centre; Corp Market, a trailblazing hub for independent businesses in a converted pub; and Hard Lines for a decent brunch.

"The terraced houses don’t have the size or kerb appeal of neighbouring Pontcanna, but with prices starting at a little over £300,000, they’re a lot more affordable."

Caerleon (Newport)

The town of Caerleon, in Newport, also featured on The Times' list, highlighted as the best place for commuters who dig archaeology.

The media outlet said: "Newport-adjacent, but definitely not part of Newport, this comfy riverside commuter town (handy for Cardiff, Bristol, mainline trains and the M4) no longer has quite the status it enjoyed in Roman times when it was HQ of the second legion of Augustus.

"But new homes and businesses are putting extra zip in its chariot.

"South Wales’s smart set are flocking to try the chateaubriand (£75 for two) at the Priory Hotel, and the delights of Coffiology coffee shop. The next step is the imminent conversion of the grade II listed Parc y Coleg — Moordale High in the Netflix series Sex Education — into flats.

"Prices haven’t been set yet, but new-build detached homes nearby cost from £408,000."