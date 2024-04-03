"Any form of violence or abuse against staff in our schools is completely unacceptable," commented a spokesperson, after reports more than 30 per cent of teachers in Wales encountered pupil violence or abuse last year.

Several schools, including Caldicot High School in Monmouthshire and Pencoedtre High School in Barry, have seen staff take strike action over safety and conduct-related issues.

The teachers' union, NASUWT, urged more protection for educators and students.

The union's general secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said: "We do not accept a situation in which teachers in Wales feel abandoned by their employers or by the Welsh Government and left alone to deal with serious episodes of pupil indiscipline and violence."

He stressed teachers shouldn't be "punch bags" and must feel safe at work.

The Welsh Government spokesperson added: “There is a duty on local authorities and schools to ensure schools are a safe environment for all.”