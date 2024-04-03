A NEWPORT postman has taken to taking pictures of cats along his Royal Mail rounds.
Nick Cueto, a postman for 18 months, started taking images of cats to impress a woman to start a conversation with her.
Mr Cueto has seen our furry friends get up to a lot of mischief including a cat climbing up his coat and standing on his shoulders whilst he delivered our mail.
He has also had a cat attacking the mail when he put it through the letterbox.
The postman, who listens to history audiobooks whilst delivering his rounds, uploads the pictures to his Instagram @spottednewportcats. He then adds a caption with some of the history facts he has learnt throughout his day.
Mr Cueto said: “Started pretty much the first time a cat approached me when I was out delivering mail. The why was because I was trying to impress a girl and sending cats is an easy conversation starter.
“Once I had a cat climb up my coat and stand on my shoulders while I was walking up someone's driveway.
“Another time when putting mail through a letter box a cat scratched/attacked the mail.
“We're warned to be vigilant when it comes to dogs biting our fingers on the other side of the door, but you never get warned about cats.
“My favourite hobby is learning history, of anything and everything. I spend my days listening to audiobooks of Roman emperors, Napoleon, Alexander the great etc.
“I usually relay some of the facts I've learnt in the day in the captions of the posts with a few side bits of my personal thoughts on it, or I could talk about something I've seen on television that night.”
