Mark Glasgow, 43, and Niall Glasgow, 19, from Newport “formed a partnership and were selling cannabis together”, prosecutor Harriet Ealdon said.

Dad shipped in more than 3kg of the class B drug from the States over a six-month period with the Border Force intercepting the packages.

Mark Glasgow was using either his family or his mother’s home as a delivery address for the cannabis, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

On September 29 last year his mum’s house was raided and it was where officers found 767 grams of the drugs in 11 separate clear bags.

His son became implicated when a mobile phone was seized which contained 857 incriminating messages.

“On the phone was a photo of what looks like a Rambo-style knife and messages where Niall Glasgow threatens violence to people who are trying to buy drugs from him,” Miss Ealdon said.

When the police looked at Mark Glasgow’s bank accounts they discovered he had £118,000 moving through them over an 18-month period.

Mark Glasgow admitted being concerned in a fraudulent attempt to evade the prohibition of the importation of cannabis and possession with intent to supply the class B drug.

Niall Glasgow pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He admitted the charge on the basis he was a cannabis user from a young age, he became aware his father was selling the drug and was given it by him and that he would “assist with selling his cannabis to his friends and he would set up deals”.

The basis added: “I received cannabis from my father for my personal use but in doing this I did not receive any financial gain.”

Mark Glasgow, of Jeddo Street, had 20 previous convictions for 57 offences with the last being in 2007 for possession of crack cocaine.

His son, also of Jeddo Street, had no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams representing father-of-four Mark Glasgow said: “He’s let himself down and made some bad decisions.

“The defendant has been in custody since September 30, 2023.

“He was taken away from his family and he thinks the world of them and his partner.”

Owen Williams for Niall Glasgow said his client was “actively seeking full-time employment”.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Mark Glasgow: “The very worst thing about this case and an aggravating factor is the way you dragged your son into this who is sitting next to you in this dock.”

He was jailed for two years.

Niall Glasgow was locked up for six months but his sentence was suspended for 18 months.

The teenager must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 13-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Glasgow is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing on September 13.