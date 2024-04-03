Veezu, the transportation company that covers across Newport, Torfaen, Bridgend and other south Wales areas, has given away Easter eggs, activity packs, and toys to the patients of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.

The company made the donations with the aim of bringing a bit of holiday cheer to the young patients in the only children’s hospital for Wales.

Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity operates solely from public donations, using the money to ensure ongoing improvements in treatment for children by funding new and innovative medical equipment and facilities.

It also provides immediate, practical aid by offering an emotional support service for children and their families and the services of a specialist play team.

Lucy Jones, fundraising development manager at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, said: "We’re so grateful to Veezu for their ongoing support, and these Easter treats will really bring a smile to the children’s faces this bank holiday weekend."

Jack Price, regional director at Veezu, said: "We are pleased to be able to support the children at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales with this donation.

"We hope that these Easter treats and activities will bring some joy to the children and their families."

The donation was made as part of the Funded by Veezu community support initiative, a programme that helps fund hundreds of projects nationwide.

To learn more about Funded by Veezu, you can visit their website.