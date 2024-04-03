Much-loved Bistrot Pierre's is reopening in Friars Walk under the Pierre's name. two years after closing.

Set to reopen on Thursday, May 2, Pierre's will take up its former premises.

The restaurant is being reimagined as the "ultimate socialising venue", envisioned to offer a good value menu throughout the day.

Coffee, cocktails, small plates, and sharing dishes will all be part of the revitalised offering.

Residents have shown their excitement on Facebook, reminiscing about their fond experiences at the former Pierre's.

Among them, Sandra Winfield said: "Brilliant!!! We had some lovely food there!

"Missed it when it closed."

Donna Howells said: "So happy this is coming back! It was one of my favourite places to eat in Newport!"

Richard Lockett added: "Good to see. We used to like going to Bistro Pierre. Hope that Pierre's is the same."

Despite the excitement, there have been some questions, with Esther Munkley saying: "Hope they have some vegan options this time."

The relaunch of the diner is linked to national restaurant brand Bistrot Pierre.

CEO Nick White expressed his delight at returning to Newport: "We are extremely excited to be back in Newport, this time with our brand-new offering, Pierre’s," he explained.

"Pierre’s will be a wonderful place for customers to gather and enjoy quality time together, serving up great coffee, sharing plates you won’t want to share, chef-prepared dishes and a set menu, perfect for any night of the week."

Bistrot Pierre, known for its British take on French cuisine, originally established itself in Newport's Friars Walk in 2015.

By 2022, however, it temporarily closed due to a decrease in footfall and mounting operation costs.

Mr White is hopeful that the city's rejuvenation over the past two years will bring a revival for Pierre's.

"Newport’s rejuvenation over the past two years leading to increased footfall, investment across both the education and hospitality sectors, and of course, the incredible performance of Newport County Football Club, has made this the perfect place to launch our new concept," he said.

"The future of this wonderful part of South Wales is changing and we are very excited to be part of it.

"We look forward to welcoming both former and new customers this May."

The newly-refreshed Pierre’s will open for breakfast at 9am.

An introductory offer will see unlimited coffee with any purchase of a cooked breakfast until June 30.

General manager Andy Barron was also enthusiastic on reopening: "We can’t wait to open the first Pierre’s in Newport.

"From delicious brunches to midweek dinners, weekend family get-togethers and evening cocktails, we have something for everyone.

"We’re very excited to welcome Bistrot Pierre customers and new customers to experience the new offering."