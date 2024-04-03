A fundraising event for St David's Hospice will take place in April.
The chairperson of Monmouthshire County Council will host the Charity Afternoon Tea event on Wednesday, April 10, between 3pm and 5.30pm, at the Three Salmons Hotel on Bridge Street, Usk.
Tickets are sold at £30 and are available to buy at County Hall, by calling 01633 644020 and the Hotel.
Tickets can also be bought by emailing lindagreer@monmouthshire.gov.uk.
The hotel is fully sponsoring the event; all ticket sales will be directly donated to the hospice.
Any dietary requirements must be confirmed by April 3.
Donations can also be made directly through the chairperson of Monmouthshire County Council's JustGiving page.
