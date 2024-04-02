The raid, which took place in Pill, saw the police enter a commercial property in a drugs crackdown.

One person was arrested for possession of class A drugs while the other was arrested for a recall to prison.

In a post on social media, the force called the operation "another great result for the team" and urged the public to contact them on 101 if they see anything suspicious.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Pill Neighbourhood Policing Team have executed a drugs warrant today in the area.

"One arrested for possession of class A and one arrested for a recall to prison

"Another great result for the team. If you see anything suspicious in your area please call 101."

In December 2023, four men were arrested as the police carried out dawn raids across Newport following an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent.