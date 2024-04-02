A MAN jailed for shoplifting at Newport Magistrates’ Court is wanted by the police in a prison recall.
Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood area, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for shoplifting at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22.
Now the force are appealing to find Watkins after breaching his licence conditions.
The 30-year-old also has links to the Cefn Fforest area.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Yarran Watkins from the Blackwood area.
"The 30-year-old also has links to the Cefn Fforest area.
"Watkins was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for shoplifting at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22.
"He has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
"If you can help, call 101 quoting log 2400093780, or direct message us on Facebook or X.
"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
