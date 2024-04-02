Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood area, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for shoplifting at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22.

Now the force are appealing to find Watkins after breaching his licence conditions.

The 30-year-old also has links to the Cefn Fforest area.

Yarran Watkins has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions (Image: Gwent Police)

"If you can help, call 101 quoting log 2400093780, or direct message us on Facebook or X.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."