THE EMERGENCY services attended a medical emergency in Caerphilly this morning.
Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency on the A472 Maesycwmmer at around 8.15am today, Tuesday April 2.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers attended the incident.
A man received treatment at the scene and was advised to attend hospital.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a medical emergency on the A472 Maesycwmmer at around 8.15am on Tuesday 2 April.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"A man received treatment at the scene and was advised to attend hospital."
