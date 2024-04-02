Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency on the A472 Maesycwmmer at around 8.15am today, Tuesday April 2.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers attended the incident.

A man received treatment at the scene and was advised to attend hospital.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a medical emergency on the A472 Maesycwmmer at around 8.15am on Tuesday 2 April.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A man received treatment at the scene and was advised to attend hospital."