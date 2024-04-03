This comes from a woman who had to have her leg amputated after being run over by a skip lorry.

Victoria Lebrec was only 24 when she was hit by a lorry while cycling to work, resulting in life-threatening injuries and ultimately, the loss of her leg in 2014.

The lorry driver didn't notice her as he made a left turn, dragging Victoria under the wheels, and crushing her pelvis.

Quick thinking and innovative action by paramedics at the scene saved her life.

Victoria woke from an induced coma in hospital to find her left leg had been amputated.

Victoria has since joined forces with campaign group APIL (the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers), calling for new safety standards for HGVs weighing over 12 tonnes on Welsh roads.

The plea was put forward in APIL's response to a Welsh Government consultation on road safety in Wales and proposes the adoption of the ‘Direct Vision Standard’ safety measures, established in London since 2021.

Victoria, a lay member of APIL’s executive committee, explained what this would entail, saying: "It would mean introducing permits for HGV operators, cameras to eliminate blind spots, sensors to detect other road users, and audible warning systems to alert pedestrians to any intended manoeuvres."

Citing her experiences and the positive impact of the Direct Vision Standard in London, Victoria continued: "Fatal collisions where vision was a contributing factor have fallen by 75 per cent since its introduction.

"Vulnerable road users in Wales could and should be afforded the same protection as those in the English capital.

"This consultation is an opportunity to prevent avoidable deaths and life-changing injuries.

"If something could be done to stop another person being needlessly injured or killed, then the Welsh Government should do it."

APIL’s executive committee representative for Wales, Cardiff lawyer Pauline Roberts, added her support, stating that: "Wales is blazing a trail for road safety already with the 20mph limit on restricted roads in residential and built-up areas to prevent needless injuries to people, but more could still be done.

"The Highway Code acknowledges vulnerable road users.

"It’s right that those with the potential to cause the most harm, like HGVs, adopt sensible and reasonable measures - as in the Direct Vision Standard - to improve road safety in Wales for everyone else."