Two men aged 19 and 36, and a 16-year-old boy all from Newport were taken to hospital after an altercation along Commercial Road last night (Monday April 1).

Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, attended the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an altercation in Commercial Road, Newport at around 9.20pm on Monday, April 1.

"Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"Two men, aged 19 and 36, and a 16-year-old boy all from Newport were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to call 101 or message us online quoting log reference 2400105641."