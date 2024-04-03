Shadow education minister, Laura Anne Jones MS, expressed concern over the "epidemic of violence" faced by Welsh teachers.

She said: “Violence in Welsh schools is a damning indictment of the Labour Government’s inability to properly support staff and pupils."

She said the Welsh Conservatives have a 5-point plan to tackle this crisis, including creating a national helpline for staff.

More than 30 per cent of teachers in Wales reportedly experienced violence or physical abuse from a pupil in the past year.

The teachers' union, NASUWT, has urged the Government to provide better protection.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: "We do not accept a situation in which teachers in Wales feel abandoned by their employers or by the Welsh Government."

The center of these concerns is the necessity for teachers to have adequate safety and support in their place of work.

Industrial action has been taken by teachers from Caldicot High School in Monmouthshire and Pencoedtre High School in Barry over safety issues and student conduct.

The Welsh Government condemned the violence towards teachers and said that local authorities and schools have a priority to ensure safety.