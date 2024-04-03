PLANNERS have confirmed a Chepstow homeowner doesn’t require planning permission to install cladding to his bungalow.
Stephen Cieslik said Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department had already given him “verbal assurance” planning permission wasn’t required for the grey UPVC cladding for his home at Mount Way.
He submitted a planning application which resulted in the planning department confirming the changes are allowed under permitted development rights.
