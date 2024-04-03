A MAN has appeared in court charged with growing cannabis at a former funeral parlour.
Ali Kasa, 27, is accused of producing the class B drug at the former Co-op undertakers on Limekiln Road in the Abersychan area of Pontypool.
The prosecution claims he did so between January 1 and March 4.
Kasa, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Lucy Crowther at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant’s case was adjourned until later this week after an administrative error meant no Albanian interpreter had been booked for him.
He was remanded in custody.
