Robin Morgan is embarking on a 33-date tour of his new show, The Spark.

According to Chortle, the Welshman is "bloody funny", "well-written", and "massively likeable".

Robin is expected to light up the stage of the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth on Sunday, October 13 at 7.30pm.

Robin's previous well-received acts delved into life stages and experiences such as proposal, marriage, children, and even his vasectomy.

This newest show, however, keeps its focus squarely on retaining the 'spark' - both in relationships and in oneself.

Always creatively pushing boundaries, Robin plans to explore the concept through anecdotes and personal experiences.

With irresistible comedic charm, he will share about joining a gym, self-care practices, a perplexing Tarot reading - all part of his plan to keep that crucial spark alive.

His comedic genius, initially honed from opening for stars like Adam Kay and Sophie McCartney, has allowed Robin to establish a commendable performing and writing career.

This includes an acting debut in an episode of Sky Atlantic’s 'This England', numerous writing credits ranging from 'The Weakest Link' to 'Cheat', the Netflix quiz show.

In addition, he has had the pleasure of working as the studio warm-up artist for The Graham Norton Show and supported Ellie Taylor, Iain Stirling and Rachel Parris on tours.

He has been featured on BBC Two's Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, and a number of other shows.