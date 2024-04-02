The airport originally named Rhoose Airport was built on an abandoned RAF airfield in Rhoose to replace the Pengam Moors Airport in Tremorfa Cardiff.

David Rees-Williams, who was known as the 1st lord Ogmore, a Welsh Labour and Liberal politician feared that tall chimneys at the East Moors steelworks would provide a safety hazard to aircraft.

On April 1, 1954, civilian flights from the old Cardiff Municipal Airport were transferred to Rhoose with a new terminal building, along with flights to France, Belfast, and Cork.

Cardiff Airport (CWL) is the only airport that offers commercial flights in Wales and was bought by the Welsh Government for £52m on March 27, 2013.

As it celebrates its 70th anniversary, we look back at the last decade which has been a bumpy one for the airport.

Its main rival Bristol Airport continues to expand with low-cost flights attracting families in Wales, it continues to suffer losses with airlines Wizz Air and Qatar Airways suspending flights.

Responding to the 70th anniversary of Cardiff Airport’s opening, Natasha Asghar, Shadow Transport Minister, said: “As we look to the future of Cardiff Airport after 70 years of operation, it’s clear we are set to continue a path of uncertainty thanks to the Welsh Labour Government.

“With airlines continuing to pull out of the airport alongside year after year of financial losses, Cardiff Airport continues as a failed endeavour under this Labour Government.

“The Welsh Government must look again at how to diversify the income streams of the airport if we are to see any real positive change in the years to come.”

The first commercial airline to provide flights from Cardiff Airport was Aer Lingus in 1954 and now has six airlines serving the airport.

Currently KLM, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui Airways, Vueling run flights from Cardiff Airport, Wizz Air, Qatar Airways and Eastern Airlines recently suspended flights from Cardiff Airport.

Cardiff Airport and Vale of Glamorgan Council has been approached for comment.