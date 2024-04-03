Rogue traders son and father team Aneurin and Robert Shawyer left the Cocker family's garden looking a “complete mess” after being hired to do landscaping work at a property in Caerphilly in February 2022.

Dodgy dealer Aneurin, 27, of Clos Trefin, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, first visited the family in February 2022, and after assessing the work, put in an initial quote of £20,000.

That was £10,000 over the Cockers' initial budget and after negotiation it was agreed to meet in the middle at £15,000.

Aneurin, and father Robert, 56, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, started the work at the beginning of March that year.

The work began well, however the Cockers began getting concerned about the limited amount of time both Aneurin and Robert were at the property.

As the weeks rolled on, the family began receiving complaints from neighbours about the state of the garden.

In April, more money was demanded due to the hire of a digger that was left on site.

The digger owner actually came to the Cockers' property and, in what was described as an “aggressive manner”, demanded payment for use of it – as a result the Cockers had to fork out over a thousand pounds extra for the hire.

By May, the family had had enough and gave the Shawyers a final deadline for the work to be complete. However, in the end they had to pay a further £5,000 for another company to come in and do some basic clear up work, with the original job still unfinished.

The father and son team began the work, but didn't finish it (Image: CCBC)

In an emotional impact statement, Mrs Cocker said she used to describe herself as a trusting person, now she sees the kindness in herself being perceived as a weakness.

Both Aneurin and Robert Shawyer pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at PTPH hearings in Cardiff Crown Court.

Both men had been contacted by Trading Standards a number of times after the incident, but avoided interviews.

In mitigation, it was said Aneurin suffered with mental health problems while it was described how father Robert had bit off more than he could chew.

Aneurin had a previously clean character before these offences, however his father has an extensive record with 20 convictions for 39 offences.

A family were left devastated and out of pocket to the tune of over £20,000 (Image: CBCC)

Read more crime at the South Wales Argus

On sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on March 26, Aneurin Shawyer was given an 11-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He’ll pay £200 per month to pay back the £15,421 he defrauded from the Cockers.

Robert Shawyer was given 40 weeks jail time suspended for 18 months and will pay £50 per month to pay back the £1,935 he defrauded the Cockers.

Both men were placed under a curfew for three months.