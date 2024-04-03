Emergency services hurried to the scene of a collision on the A465 westbound, near Rassau, on Friday afternoon (March 28).

Gwent Police closed the road for emergency services and asked people to find alternative routes between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were both at the crash site.

The collision involved five cars and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465 at around 4.30pm on Thursday 28 March.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved five cars and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.”