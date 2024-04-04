Colin Williams, 46, and Ruth Williams, 51, of Glanddu Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood admitted breeding dogs without a licence.

They also accepted committing a number of Animal Welfare Act offences relating to nine dogs called Lenny, Cash, Midas, Lady, Betty, Bella, Roxy, Izzy and Rosie as well as unfair trading.

Their offending took place between May 25, 2021 and June 12, 2023, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Colin Williams also admitted illegally transporting a dog between Cardiff and Heathrow Airport on January 13, 2023.

The defendants are due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 18.

They were both granted unconditional bail.