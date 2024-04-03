Mark Horrell, 42, and of Caerphilly, admitted possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of a large amount of criminal property in the form of cash.

The offences took place on Tuesday, February 13, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Horrell, of Mill Road, will return to court on Friday, April 19, when he is due to be sentenced.

In the meantime, Horrell was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.