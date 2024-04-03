A DRUG dealer has pleaded guilty after he was caught with cocaine and amphetamine which had an estimated value of between £50,000 and £70,000.
Mark Horrell, 42, and of Caerphilly, admitted possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of a large amount of criminal property in the form of cash.
The offences took place on Tuesday, February 13, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Horrell, of Mill Road, will return to court on Friday, April 19, when he is due to be sentenced.
MORE NEWS: Father recruited son to help him sell cannabis imported from US
In the meantime, Horrell was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here