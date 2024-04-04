Below, we guide you step by step on how to apply for this exclusive government grant, so you can take advantage of it before the funding pool runs out.

How to Apply for Boiler Grants in Wales

If you’re a homeowner or private tenant in Wales who wants to claim a boiler grant, here’s how you can apply for it in only 5 steps.

1. Visit the Wales Boiler Grant Application Website

To start the application process, visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com. This platform is in charge of receiving and processing applications for boiler grants in Wales. Remember, it’s 100% free to use and they have engineered the application form to be easy and fast to fill out, so you can speed the process and obtain the free funding as soon as possible.

2. Fill Out the Application Form and Send It

Next, fill out the application form with all the required information, such as your names, postcode, contact info, details about your property and boilers, etc. Be as exact as possible, to make it easier for the team to review your application, and hence increase your chances of approval and make it possible to obtain the boiler grant funding faster.

3. Wait for the Notice of Approval

Within 24 hours, the team of Free Boiler Grants UK will get in contact with you about your boiler grant application, to let you know if you have been approved. If it’s the case, now you can move ahead with the rest of the process to upgrade your home’s heating system thanks to the free funding from the ECO Scheme.

4. Schedule a Property Survey

Upon getting approved, you will have to schedule a date for the property survey. This process is mandatory and 100% free. A team of inspectors will visit your home to check your boiler and property, to determine the type of heat pump and additional upgrades the building needs.

Once the property survey has been completed, you need to schedule a date for the installation of the heat pump and upgrades. Make sure to book it as soon as possible, because boiler grants are in high demand in Wales, hence you need to take action fast to secure a slot.

5. Schedule the Installation Date

After scheduling the installation date, you just need to wait for the team to visit your property again on the agreed date. In record time, they will install all the eligible upgrades, to replace your boiler and improve the efficiency of your property.

Remember that the ECO Scheme only works with the seasoned, certified and reputable companies in Wales, to make sure everything is installed properly.

If you want to apply for a boiler grant now, simply click the link below to start the application process:

>>> Apply for a Boiler Grant in Wales Now <<<

Once again, it’s important to remember that boiler grants are in high demand in Wales, hence you need to apply right now to secure a slot. Otherwise, it might take you several weeks or months to schedule a date for the property survey and installation.

Who Qualifies for Boiler Grants in Wales?





Here you have the full list of eligibility requirements you must meet to be eligible to claim boiler grants in Wales.

Postcode and Ownership

Evidently, if you want to qualify for this type of grant, you need to reside in Wales. Furthermore, this incentive is only available for homeowners and private tenants, because you will have to modify the building, and hence you need to have rights over the property or get the permission to perform it.

It’s worth noting that the boiler grants are available in all the Welsh cities and towns because the goal of this government incentive is to help as many families as possible to upgrade their home’s heating systems to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions.

Income and Benefits

Because the incentive is only available for low income and vulnerable families in Wales, you can only qualify if your income is lower than £31,000 per year. In this situation, it’s very hard for households to afford replacing their boilers with a heat pump, and hence why they need the free funding from the grant and ECO scheme.

Nonetheless, even if your household is higher than £31,000, you can still qualify if someone in your property is on benefits. Here you have the full list of eligible benefits:

Child Tax Credits (CTC)

Income related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Pension Credit Guarantee Credit

Warm Homes Discount Scheme

Income Support (IS)

Working Tax Credit (WTC)

Income based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)

Universal Credit (UC)

Pension Credit Savings Credit

Housing Benefit

Child Benefits

Furthermore, if your household income is higher than £31,000, and none is on benefits in your property, you can still qualify if someone suffers from a health condition such as asthma, arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, amongst others. You can read more on the Eco 4 Scheme for Wales in this article.

EPC Rating

Evidently, the grant is here to assist low-income families in upgrading their home’s heating system, to make it more efficient. Therefore, you can only qualify for it if your property’s EPC rating denotes it’s not energy efficient. In consequence, it’s mandatory to have an EPC rating of D, E, F or G.

For example, if you meet all the aforementioned eligibility criteria, but your property has been rated with EPC rating of B, you will not be able to claim the Wales boiler grant.

Current Boiler

Finally, it’s also important to know that you can only qualify for this incentive if your boiler meets the eligibility criteria. If it’s older than 5-7 years, it’s beyond the point of repair and it works with a fossil fuel, you can claim this grant to replace it with a more efficient alternative such as a heat pump.

What Are Boiler Grants Wales?





They are grants available for low income and vulnerable households in Wales that need to replace their old boilers with new and more efficient solutions for heating up their home during the winter.

It’s possible because the boiler grants work under the ECO Scheme, which has placed an obligation on energy companies in Wales, such as EDF and SSE, to bring qualifying households solutions for upgrading their home’s heating systems for free, or in turn, at the lowest price possible.

The ECO Scheme is focusing on assisting low-income families in Wales in 2024, hence they are bringing up to £7,500 in free funding, making it possible for thousands of families in Wales to upgrade their old and faulty boilers with more efficient alternatives such as heat pumps.

The applications for boiler grants in Wales are open now, and you can apply for them at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, the website in charge of receiving and processing boiler grant applications. It’s completely free and they will help you to get the funding you need to upgrade your property’s heating system.

If you’d like to apply for a boiler grant in Wales, just click the link below to start the application process now:

You can apply for free and your application will be processed instantly. You can expect to receive a response in 24 hours or less, notifying you if you’ve been approved.

If you want to learn more about boiler grants in Wales such as the upgrades you can claim thanks to them, how much funding you can get and in what cities and towns they are available, you’ll find all the information you need below.

What Do Boiler Grants Wales Include?





If you want to know all the upgrades you can claim for your home in Wales thanks to boiler grants, below you will find the full list.

Heat Pump

When compared to traditional boilers, heat pumps can help you save up to 70% in yearly running costs and slash your energy bills. They can be air source or ground source, and in both cases they do a better job at keeping your home warm during the winter, all without relying on combustion for generating heat.

Furthermore, heat pumps can also condition the air of your home during the summer, keeping it fresh and comfortable. This is why the ECO Scheme decided to include heat pumps as the first option for replacing boilers with the help of ECO grants in Wales, because they’re more efficient and will significantly make your home a better place to live in throughout the entire year.

Solar Panels

Since the goal of the boiler grants is to help vulnerable households become more efficient in terms of energy, a frequent upgrade is the installation of solar panels. They will take care of supplying energy to the heat pump, helping you save even more money on your energy bills, and reduce carbon emissions at the same time.

However, keep in mind that you will only be eligible for this upgrade if the property surveyors consider it as necessary when inspecting your property.

Insulation

Just like it’s important to equip your home with a clean and efficient way to produce heat, it’s also key to retain as much as possible of it, and hence why installing loft and wall insulation is another upgrade you can get thanks to boiler grants in Wales.

Thanks to this upgrade, you will increase the efficiency of your home significantly, allowing you to save even more money on energy bills, while making your property a better place to live in.

Storage Heaters

Because the goal of the boiler grants is to make your home more efficient, in order to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions, another upgrade you can get thanks to the ECO Scheme is the installation of storage heaters.

The ECO storage heaters only work on Economy 7 and Economy 10 tariffs, helping you store heat and save money at the same time. If the property inspectors determine they are necessary for your home during the survey, you can claim them thanks to the free funding from the boiler grant.

Expert Fitting

Thanks to the boiler grants from the ECO Scheme, you are not only getting free funding for purchasing the heat pump and additional upgrades, because it also covers the cost of getting a team of experts to install them at your property. This way you can rest assured that the upgrades will deliver the results you’re looking for, making your home more efficient and eco-friendly.

Professional Advice

Be it during the property survey, or when installing the upgrades, you will receive professional advice for free. The assigned team will instruct you on how to make the most out of your heat pump and additional upgrades, so you can save even more money on energy bills, while improving your lifestyle quality.

If you are ready to claim your boiler grant to upgrade your home’s heating system in Wales, you can do it now by clicking the link below:

After clicking on the link, you will land on FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com. This platform is in charge of receiving, processing and reviewing applications for boiler grants in Wales. They will process your application immediately, and let you know if you have been approved in 24 hours or less.

Are Wales Boiler Grants Really Free?





This will depend on how much funding you need to replace your boiler and install additional upgrades that property surveyors consider as necessary.

Boiler grants in Wales bring up to £7,500 in free funding for replacing and upgrading home heating systems under the ECO Scheme. In case you only need to replace your boiler with a cost-effective heat pump, without additional upgrades, you can easily cover with the free funding, and hence you won’t have to make an additional contribution.

Nonetheless, if the property surveyors determine that your property needs a more expensive heat pump, along with upgrades such as solar panels, insulation and storage heaters, the cost of the upgrade might surpass the limits of the free funding. As a result, you will have to make an extra contribution.

Even considering the last scenario, you need to know that boiler grants have been especially designed for low income and vulnerable families who are exposed to the dangers of fuel poverty. Therefore, even if you have to make an additional contribution, it will be minimal, because the free funding will cover the majority of it.

Furthermore, the property surveyors will be there to help you save as much money as possible. Therefore, they will do everything in their power to help you upgrade your home’s heating system for free, by using the boiler grant smartly.

Now that you know how much you can get thanks to the boiler grant, and how it’s possible to use it to upgrade your property’s heating system for free, you should consider applying for it clicking the link below:

The application process is 100% free and fast. You can fill out the application form in less than 10 minutes, and you will receive a notice of approval in 24 hours or less.

Can You Replace Any Type of Boiler with Boiler Grants in Wales?





This grant is only available for low-income household that have one of the following boilers:

Noncondensing boiler

Boiler with a cylinder attached

Back boiler behind the fire

Gas-powered boiler

Oil boiler

If your boiler uses fossil fuels to work, and it’s classified with an EPC rating of D, E, F or G, you can qualify for replacing it with the free funding from the boiler grants in Wales.

During the property survey, the inspectors will check your boiler to make sure it meets the eligibility criteria. It’s also important to know that you can only qualify if your boiler is 5-7+ years old, or if it’s beyond the point of repairing it.

In both scenarios, it’d make more sense to replace it altogether, hence why the ECO Scheme considers it as an eligibility requirement, in order to only help the most vulnerable families who have fallen victims to the consequences of fuel poverty.

Furthermore, because the key goal of the ECO Scheme is reducing carbon emissions from the housing stock in Wales, in addition to combating fuel poverty, they need to assist low-income families in switching their old boilers for more efficient and eco-friendly solutions such as heat pumps. Without the free funding, it’d be possible for millions of families to accomplish it.

If your property has one of the previously mentioned boilers, and you want to improve your lifestyle quality by upgrading your home’s heating system, you can apply for a boiler grant in Wales now by clicking the link below:

The application process is completely free, and you can receive a notice of approval in less than 24 hours, making it possible for you to upgrade your old boiler in record time.

Where Are Boiler Grants in Wales Available?





Here you have the full list of just some of the cities and towns where boiler grants are available in Wales, so you can go ahead and apply for it today:

Cardiff

Swansea

Newport

Wrexham

Bangor

St Asaph

St Davids

For example, if you’re a homeowner in Cardiff and your household income is lower than £31,000, your property has been rating with an EPC of D, and you have a gas boiler, you’re a primer candidate for claiming a boiler grant in Wales thanks to the ECO scheme.

It’s the same case if you are looking for a boiler grant in Swansea. Let’s suppose you own a home in Swansea, your household income is higher than £31,000, but someone in your property is a receipt of Income Support (IS), and your property has been rated with an EPC of D, you can qualify for claiming the free funding from the scheme to upgrade your home’s heating system.

Now, let’s look into all the towns where the boiler grants are available in Wales:

The goal of the ECO scheme is to help as many families in Wales as possible. Therefore, they are available in all towns and areas. For example, if you’re looking for a boiler grant in Aberaeron, you can qualify for it as long as you meet the eligibility criteria.

As you can see, the boiler grants by the ECO Scheme cover all cities and towns in Wales, hence you should apply for it now so you can upgrade your home’s heating system to save money on energy bills, upgrade your lifestyle quality and contribute to helping the planet.

Remember, this process is handled by FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, and it’s completely free to use it. You can apply at any time of the day, and they will process your request immediately, bringing you a response on your application in 24 hours or less.

F.A.Q

If you want more details about boiler grants in Wales, below you will find the answers to the most frequently asked questions about them.

Can you replace your boiler with boiler grants Wales?





Yes, you can replace your old boiler with boiler grants in Wales thanks to the ECO Scheme. You can claim up to £7,500 in free funding for switching to a more efficient home’s heating solution such as an air source or ground source heat pump.

Can you get a new boiler for free in Wales with a grant?





Yes, you can get a new boiler for free in Wales thanks to the grants issued by the ECO Scheme from the UK government. Because you can claim up to £7,500 in free funding, it’s possible to upgrade the heating system of your home without any additional contribution.

Is it possible to claim boiler grants in Wales if I’m not on benefits?





Yes, you can claim boiler grants in Wales if you are not on benefits, as long as your household income is lower than £31,000, or if someone in your property suffers from a qualifying health condition such as asthma, arthritis or diabetes.

What are government heating grants in Wales?





They are grants provided by the UK government under the ECO Scheme, which is available in Wales. They provide free funding for low income and vulnerable families in Wales, allowing them to replace their old boilers with new and more efficient home heating solutions.

Who qualifies for a boiler grant in Wales?





You can qualify for a boiler grant in Wales if your household income is lower than £31,000, if someone in your property is on benefits, or if someone suffers from a qualifying health condition such as arthritis or asthma.