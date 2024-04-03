The distinction, endorsed by the Welsh Government, commends the council's efforts to involve and reflect feedback from the community in their service development.

From the feedback, the council introduced numerous initiatives last year including the Allsorts Club, an optimised winter wellbeing support; a successful Windrush Event; and exercise and play sessions coordinated with Torfaen Sports Development.

The One Voice Wales Awards recognises good work in community councils across Wales.

Councillor Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, chair of the council, said: "It was wonderful to attend the award ceremony and to see the Council gain recognition for our inclusive and collaborative engagement especially as it was the most highly contested category of the whole day.

"We strive to engage with the community and to reflect that engagement in our service design and delivery.

"We were also please to present to other Councils on our Winter Wellbeing approach and to gain ideas and examples of best practice from Town and Community Councils across Wales.”