What's more much of the paperwork has been completed as the land comes with full planning permission to build two detached executive homes.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the plots, said: "Detailed plans have been agreed so that the new owner can get straight on and build the executive homes in this brilliant location which backs onto the canal, amid glorious countryside.

"These two adjacent building plots, at The Willows, Twyncarn Road, Pontywaun, near Crosskeys, are being sold as a single lot at auction with full planning permission to create the detached executive houses.

"Situated within a sought after area the properties will back onto the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and will also be within walking distance of the renowned Cwmcarn Scenic Drive.

"Each property will provide a lounge, open plan kitchen and dining room area, utility, cloakroom, two en-suites, family bathroom and four bedrooms. Outside will include rear garden, parking for two cars and an integral garage. The Vendor has provided structural foundations/design calculations and drawings, details of which are included in the legal pack.

"Pontywaun is an area near to Crosskeys which is well known for its stunning scenic walks and mountain bike trails. Although the area is surrounded by countryside there are good transport links via the A467 and train stations at Crosskeys and Newport City which is approximately 9.5 miles away."

Full planning permission has been granted for the two detached houses. Planning ref: 21/0837. Contact Caerphilly County Borough Council for further information

The two plots, which are listed with a single guide price of £185,000-plus, are being offered online at the Paul Fosh Auctions sale which ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 11.