South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Traffic chaos on key road between Newport and Cwmbran with traffic standstill

Summary

Traffic chaos on A4042 from Newport to Cwmbran

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Traffic is currently at a standstill on the A4042 between Newport and Cwmbran
  • Delays of between six and eight minutes currently being reported by AA Traffic Cameras

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos