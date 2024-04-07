Here at the Argus we certainly do, so we're taking a look at five of the best pubs in each of our local authorities.

This time, it's Torfaen county.

The Crows Nest

Located on Llangorse Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, this pub has been lauded among customers for its "lovely staff" and "absolutely gorgeous" food, which includes lunch, light bites and dinner. One customer raved about hosting an event with buffet there, saying they should advertise that they do buffets more as "it was great" and made the event "extra special". They also have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

The Open Hearth

Found in Sebastopol, Pontypool, this pub suits a range of dietary requirements and has been praised for its "great food and staff" as well as the "big portions". Given a rating of four stars, this pub is clearly very popular among resident locals and visitors alike. People praise it for being dog-friendly and the range of vegan options, with many saying they will return.

The Muddy Toad

Our second entry from Pontypool, this time on Newport Road, this pub is in the top two pubs in Pontypool and has garnered a 4.5 star rating from more than 500 reviews. The pub's biography says it uses "locally sourced produce for the finest ingredients". People rave about the roast dinner, with one diner calling it "the best I've ever had".

Mount Pleasant Inn

This five star rated pub in Wesley Street, Cwmbran is lauded for its "beautiful food, wonderful staff and owners". The Sunday lunch is a highlight, with many customers "highly recommending" the pub to others. One person even describes it as "like home cooked food but even better". The reviews are telling with more than 90 per cent rating it as "excellent" in all departments.

The Blinkin' Owl

Our third entry from Cwmbran, this pub found on Oxtens Coed Eva, boasts the title of number one pub in Cwmbran according to TripAdvisor, from 502 reviews. Highlights from the menu include the roast beef dinner and the barbeque chicken, which people have dubbed "the best I have ever had" and "so tasty". The pub has been recently refurbished, and invites a "warm, family friendly atmosphere" with regular deals and "excellent customer service" which promises diners "a great experience".