Exit60, located on Market Street in Newport, were recently named 'Best Escape Room in Wales' for 2024 with their room 'Redbeard's Revenge' by industry expert website Escape the Review.

The awards are designed to help players celebrate the best escape rooms from across the UK, with each region getting its own category and shortlist of five contenders.

An official announcement from Escape the Review's website said: "With many thanks to everyone who took part in the voting in January and February, it’s time to announce the winners of the regional awards!

"In many categories it was very close, with voters being closely split between several much-loved and highly deserving nominees. But with no more preamble, here are the games that came top."

The victory came in the players' choice category, meaning Escape the Review readers had voted for the winner.

Exit60 were well represented in the final shortlist for Wales, with their first room 'Banged Up', which originally opened in December 2022, also featured, alongside three other rooms from other Welsh companies.

These were: Escape From The Cursed Galleon by Roomination in Llanfyllin

Shaken Not Purred by Beyond Breakout in Newtown

Strangest Things Experience by Rhondda Escape Rooms

However, it was Exit60's newest room, 'Redbeard's Revenge' which came out on top.

The room, which was opened officially to players in September last year, has seemingly been a roaring success.

Sharing the company's success on their official Facebook page, owner Rob Stokes posted: "WE WON!

"Escape The Review readers have voted Redbeard's Revenge as the best escape room in Wales!

"Thanks to everyone who voted for us!"

The new room is named ‘Redbeard’s Revenge’ and the official synopsis reads: "Ahoy Matey! The dastardly Blackbeard kidnapped Redbeard and stole all of his gold. As Redbeard's fearless crew, can you sneak onto your rival's ship, rescue your captain, and reclaim the precious treasure?"

Players have an hour to break into the pirate ship and try to collect up to 100 coins while finding a way to escape, with plenty of different puzzles and challenges throughout, making it a perfect entertainment for escape room beginners or experts alike.

Exit60 now has over 100 five-star reviews on different sites and is currently the number one Fun & Games location in Newport on TripAdvisor, having now filled what Mr Stokes saw as a gap in the leisure and entertainment industry in the city.

You can book or view the escape rooms on their website and visit them at 5 Market Street, Newport, NP20 1FU.