LIVE: Police on scene in centre of city after crash near roundabout

Live

Crash closes Docks Way, Newport with police on scene

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • Police have closed Docks Way in Newport due to a crash between Saracens roundabout and the Stats Office roundabout.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

