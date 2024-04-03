A group of inspectors visited Newbridge School in Caerphilly county in January and were particularly impressed with the "caring and supportive community" nurtured by the school's staff, where all pupils feel safe and valued.

As a result of this environment, students were seen to "behave well in lessons and around the site" and were keen ambassadors of the school, something they clearly take pride in, note the inspectors.

Among the other strengths highlighted within the report was the provision for those students with additional learning needs.

Inspectors were particularly pleased with the fact that those with additional needs are among the many pupils who "make at least suitable progress in their knowledge, understanding and skills, and a few make strong progress”.

The leadership of the school was also given a mention within the report, which noted that the current headteacher provides "assured leadership and has a clear and ambitious vision" for the school that is well-supported and engaged with by other senior leaders and school staff.

Despite the majority of the report being positive, there were some areas that the Estyn inspectors felt could be improved.

One of these was the work of the governors in challenging "the important aspects of the school's work", which the inspectors believe is not done "robustly enough" at the moment, although they did note that all of the governors are "experienced and enthusiastic supporters of the school".

Among the other suggestions for continued improvement were bettering the way the school evaluates its own progress and the strategic planning of staff, with particular attention paid to the development of the students' Welsh language skills.

The other recommendation was to continue raising consistent attendance levels, which is seemingly already being worked on, as inspectors noted this has been improving since their previous visit.

