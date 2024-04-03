The men's toilets in Friars Walk, the shopping centre at the heart of the city of Newport, are going to close for refurbishment from Monday (April 8).

The official X, formerly Twitter, account for Friars Walk announced the news at 4.15pm on Tuesday (April 2) with the post being shared by a number of other key organisations and businesses in the city, including Newport Bus.

We are making improvements to the @friarswalk mens toilets and they will be closed for refurbishment from 8th April for 4-6 weeks. There will be temporary toilets located on Upper Dock Street. There are other toilets located in the Library & Kingsway. #friarswalk #newport pic.twitter.com/QBSjYqQ3sE — Friars Walk Newport (@friarswalk) April 2, 2024

In the announcement, the team behind Friars Walk said the toilets would be closed for "four to six weeks" and that temporary toilets would be available on Upper Dock Street during this time.

It was also noted that there are other men's toilets available in the nearby Kingsway Shopping Centre and Newport Central Library on John Frost Square.