Gwent Police said two people have been taken into custody following an operation in the Pill area of the city.

On Twitter the force wrote: “PILL NPT have executed a drugs warrant today in the area.

"1 arrested for possession of class A 1 arrested for a recall to prison.

"Another great result for the team.

"If you see anything suspicious in your area please call 101."