TWO suspects have been arrested after a drugs raid in Newport today.
Gwent Police said two people have been taken into custody following an operation in the Pill area of the city.
On Twitter the force wrote: “PILL NPT have executed a drugs warrant today in the area.
"1 arrested for possession of class A 1 arrested for a recall to prison.
MORE NEWS: Father recruited son to help him sell cannabis imported from US
"Another great result for the team.
"If you see anything suspicious in your area please call 101."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article