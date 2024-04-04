Gareth Jones, 43, of Risca Road, Cross Keys, Caerphilly denied intentional strangulation and assault by beating.

The prosecution claims the alleged assaults took place on February 24.

Jones is due to stand trial on October 2.

His case is expected to last between two and three days.

The defendant was granted bail to live at an address in Barry after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.