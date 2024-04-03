South Wales Argus
'Be aware:' Lanes closed and speed restrictions in place on bridge

Strong winds close lanes on M48 Severn Bridge

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Due to strong winds the leeward lanes on the M48 Severn Bridge have been closed.
  • This means the right/outside lane is closed going westbound and the nearside/left lane going eastbound.
  • The matrix sign is set to 40 mph.
  • Wind gusts are forecast to reach 35mph across South Wales today.

