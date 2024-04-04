Residents across Wales are being called upon to engage in outdoor activities from April 22 to 28, as part of the return of the Wales Outdoor Learning Week.

This initiative, started in 2019, is a joint effort by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the Wales Council for Outdoor Learning to incorporate outdoor learning into school and family life.

The aim of the week is to reap the benefits of interaction with nature.

This year, the organisers are placing their focus on promoting the benefits of being outdoors, escalating lifelong positive behaviours to counteract the climate and nature crises.

Residents are encouraged to participate in their schools, or simply take a stroll in their local woods, beach or park, recording their experiences online using the hashtag #WalesOutdoorLearningWeek.

Throughout the week, members of the Wales Council for Outdoor Learning will be focussing on various activities and ideas.

Locally organised events could also be on the cards.

Chief executive of NRW, Clare Pillman, was enthusiastic about the upcoming week.

She said: "During Wales Outdoor Learning Week we want to encourage people young and old to connect with nature and the environment.

“This year’s theme centres on helping to promote lifelong positive behaviours, to help young people understand the impact of their actions around the climate and nature emergencies and how to make the right choices.

“Evidence shows that learning in the natural environment improves knowledge and understanding, helping us recognise the positive impact we can have on the environment, now, and in the future.

“Connecting with nature is widely recognised for its significant health and well-being benefits and outdoor learning is advocated by the Welsh Government as a key approach to delivering the Curriculum for Wales.”

Steph Price, chairperson of the Wales Council for Outdoor Learning, also expressed her excitement.

Ms. Price said: "Wales Outdoor Learning Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all the excellent outdoor learning opportunities for educational settings, as well as for families and the wider public.

"Whether you want to learn something new, try a new activity or share your own love of the outdoors we are hoping the week will inspire people to connect with nature and help embed learning in, learning about and learning for, the natural environment within school and throughout life."

Among those looking forward to an active week include members of the UK Youth for Nature, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (BBNP), Cadw, Bangor University, Cardiff Met University, and Antur Natur among others.