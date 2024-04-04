The installation is funded by BMW UK through its Recharge in Nature partnership with UK National Parks.

Bannau Brycheiniog, also known as Brecon Beacons National Park, now houses 16 new electric vehicle (EV) charge-points.

Eight are located at the Visitor Centre in Libanus and eight in Craig-y-Nos Country Park.

This means that as drivers traverse the park’s diverse landscape—featuring mountains, rivers, dark skies and wildlife—they can also recharge their electric cars.

The Recharge in Nature project aims to improve EV charging infrastructure across all 15 of the UK’s National Parks, enabling park residents and workers to utilise the least polluting and quietest vehicles.

Kevin Booker, IT systems and fleet manager at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park said: "Over 4 million people visit Bannau Brycheiniog National Park each year, and we know around 93 per cent of visits to UK National Parks are done so by car.

"It’s our responsibility to ensure the conservation of our beautiful Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and so we’re delighted to be able support zero emission car journeys while driving here."

Mr Booker, responsible for managing the EV installation project at the park, also has notable success as a 'hypermiler', using specific driving techniques to extend vehicle efficiency.

His feats have earned him four Guinness World Record titles for optimising the range and charge of electric vehicles.

Graham Biggs, corporate communications director, BMW UK, said: "We’re so pleased to see this latest expansion of the EV charging network go live as part of our Recharge in Nature partnership.

"This means EV drivers can explore this outstanding National Park with greater confidence and with no driving emissions.

"We hope this new infrastructure will support visitors, as well as those living and working at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park."

Catherine Mealing-Jones, CEO of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and National Parks partnerships board member, said: "The Recharge in Nature project is a great example of how partnerships with businesses can help National Parks go further faster in meeting their sustainability ambitions.

"We’re so pleased at what has been achieved so far at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and look forward to seeing what the other UK National Parks will continue to accomplish with BMW’s support."

This green initiative supports BMW Group’s larger sustainability goals.

As part of a broader commitment, the company declares plans to halve the average CO2 emissions per vehicle by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Among the first automotive brands to join the Business Ambition for 1.5°C under the Paris Climate Agreement, the brand also targets full climate neutrality across the entire value chain by 2050.