Gwent Police received a report of a crash heading west on Docks Way, Newport, at around 7.15pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, April 2).

Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.

The crash involved one car.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are thought to be life-changing.

The crash caused Docks Way to be closed for around eight hours.

Docks Way reopened at approximately 4:41am this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV on Docks Way, Newport is urged to contact the force.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV on Docks Way, Newport, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400106656 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."