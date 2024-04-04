GABRIELLE REES, 28, of Fallow Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A48 on October 28, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL SHEEN, 36, of East Dock Road, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a pool ball in a sock – in public on Exeter Street, stealing food valued at £40 from Tesco and possession of cannabis on March 20.

He was ordered to pay £125 in compensation and costs.

AMANDA BECHER, 38, of no fixed abode, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted stealing meat worth £60 and £49.96 from the Spar on March 1 and March 23 respectively.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and pay compensation.

OSWELDSON SMALL, 34, of Pickle Line Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4810 on March 8.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL KUITA, 43, of Medway Close, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted harassment between February 18, 2023 and May 29, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and an £80 fine.

MARCIN TOKARCZYK, 41, of Abbey Road, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Queensway Newport on March 10.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KRISTIAN JAMES, 50, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £313 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on March 10.

LEWIS SHARP, 35, of Grayson Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT ANDREW RICHARDSON, 42, of Cae Gorlan Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABDUR ROKIB, 46, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAGER JACKSA, 50, of Maindee Parade, Newport must pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALISTAIR SCOTT COOK, 52, of The Beeches, Raglan, Monmouthshire must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on July 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SION JONES, 35, of Amelia Way, Newport must pay £351 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.