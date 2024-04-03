Natalie Jayne Harvey, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, died at her partner’s home in The Walk.

Police attended the address on Wednesday, March 6, after an ambulance call.

Ms Harvey, who was 38, had used heroin and police found drug paraphernalia inside her partner’s home.

Paramedics could not resuscitate her and she died at the scene.

She was formally identified by her partner, Pauline Harris.

The inquest heard that Ms Harvey had a history of drug use, and that two years previously, Ms Harvey had pleaded guilty to wounding her ex-boyfriend with a seven-inch kitchen knife.

At the time, Julia Cox, representing her in Newport Crown Court, said drugs had “clouded her judgement” and described the pair’s relationship as “extremely unhealthy”.

Ms Harvey was given a 21-month suspended prison sentence and required to complete a 20-day rehabilitation programme.

Ms Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, opened the inquest into Ms Harvey’s death at Newport Coroners’ Court on Wednesday (April 3).

She said there were “potentially unnatural” circumstances involved in Ms Harvey’s death pending the final release of a post-mortem report.

There will be enquiries into her drug use and the support she received, with information coming from health providers such as GPs and the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.

The inquest will resume on October 24, at 1pm.