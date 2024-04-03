A NEWPORT man who has been missing since last Wednesday, March 27 has been found after a desperate search.
Anthony Gattrell, who had been reported missing, was last seen near Marshfield Street, Newport, at around 7am on Wednesday 27 March.
The 61-year-old was described as of slim build, with dark short hair which is normally combed over and around 5’ 2” tall.
He also a Monmouthshire links and was thought to be in the Caldicot or Chepstow areas.
In an update today the force told the Argus that Mr Gattrell has been found and the missing persons appeal is no longer active.
