Rugen Xhaferaj, 20, and Saimir Begu, 23, admitted producing the class B drug in Pontypool on February 14.

The duo followed the proceedings at Cardiff Crown Court through an Albanian interpreter.

Xhaferaj and Begu, both of no fixed abode, were represented by Jeffrey Jones and Tom Roberts.

Mr Jones told Judge Simon Mills: “The defendants were acting under direction.

“A prison sentence is expected although both are young and have no previous convictions.”

Xhaferaj and Begu are due to be sentenced on Friday, April 12.

They were remanded in custody.

Jason Howells appeared for the prosecution.