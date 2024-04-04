TWO men are facing prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to growing cannabis plants following a raid on Valentine’s Day.
Rugen Xhaferaj, 20, and Saimir Begu, 23, admitted producing the class B drug in Pontypool on February 14.
The duo followed the proceedings at Cardiff Crown Court through an Albanian interpreter.
Xhaferaj and Begu, both of no fixed abode, were represented by Jeffrey Jones and Tom Roberts.
MORE NEWS: Father recruited son to help him sell cannabis imported from US
Mr Jones told Judge Simon Mills: “The defendants were acting under direction.
“A prison sentence is expected although both are young and have no previous convictions.”
Xhaferaj and Begu are due to be sentenced on Friday, April 12.
They were remanded in custody.
Jason Howells appeared for the prosecution.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here