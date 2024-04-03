Ryanair added its new route to Alicante on Easter Sunday and will launch its flights to Tenerife on Saturday, April 6.

The airport has announced that the price of Ryanair flights will start from just £29.29 until Sunday, April 14.

Speaking in December, Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport, said: “It is fantastic that Ryanair is choosing to add more choice for customers living in Wales to fly from their national airport.

“This exciting development will see Ryanair offering 26 weekly flights through our airport facilities and we look forward to being able to welcome passengers on these services from next spring.”

Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe will launch tri-weekly flights every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to Alicante.

The new flight routes are in addition to popular destinations such as Faro and Dublin, in addition to extra flights to Malaga.

Ryanair will operate three flights a week to Alicante, three flights a week to Malaga, one flight a week to Tenerife, two flights a week to Faro and four flights a week to Dublin.

The new flight schedule launches after Cardiff Airport announced last week that Easter Airlines has scrapped its direct route to Paris from Cardiff.

The direct route from Cardiff to Paris Orly ended on Saturday, March 30 and was the last direct flight to Paris to operate from Cardiff Airport.

Despite losing business from low-cost carrier Wizz Air in January, and Qatar Airways suspending its long-haul service to Doha in 2020, Cardiff Airport has also announced that TUI will be offering an extra 40,000 seats on holidays to 23 destinations across eight countries this summer.

This includes the return of Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt this month, alongside extra flights to popular destinations in Cyprus, Tunisia, and Turkey.