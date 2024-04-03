Alfie Smith was last seen at around 8.30pm yesterday, Tuesday April 2 on Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Alfie Smith, 15, was last seen at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 2 April on Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran.

"He is around 5ft 8” tall, of stocky build with mousy brown hair.

"Call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400106740."