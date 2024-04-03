THE POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old from Cwmbran.
Alfie Smith was last seen at around 8.30pm yesterday, Tuesday April 2 on Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran.
He is around five feet, eight inches tall, of stocky build with mousy brown hair.
Those who have seen the teenager are urged to contact the force quoting reference number 2400106740.
