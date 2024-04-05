CHARLOTTE WILLIAMS, 26, of North Street, Newport must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA ELISE PARSONS, 28, of Bacon Place, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STACIE BUTTERWORTH, 27, of no fixed abode, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on November 23, 2023.

She must pay £111 in a surcharge and costs.

NATHAN GIBBONS, 32, of Aston Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Heather Road on August 13, 2023.

He must pay £776 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE WILSON, 36, of Hawkes Ridge, Ty Canol, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX TURNER, 28, of Scott Walk, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £310 in fines and compensation after pleading guilty to causing £500 worth of criminal damage to a glass panel and resisting constable PC George Plowman on October 9, 2023.

RAYMOND LANG, 40, of Elgar Avenue, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL PAUL BRILEY, 41, of High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY LEHAJ, 45, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANGELIKA POLAKOWSKA, 41, of Westward Ho Crescent, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KATARZYNA WARYCH, 32, of Maesglas Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.