The opening of the much-anticipated container-style market had been delayed four times, with it most recently postponed from March 15 after days of heavy rainfall had delayed the final works.

However, the team behind the market are now preparing to throw open the doors from 9am on Friday, April 5, complete with an official ribbon cutting at 9.30am.

Announcing the news on their social media, the Ffos Caerffili team posted: "Caerphilly, you’ve been so patient. Diolch.

"We’re very happy to announce that Ffos Caerffili will be officially opening on Friday 5th April from 9am.

"Come down for coffee, brunch, plants, fish, vintage clothes, dog treats, and so much more.

"We can’t wait to see you there.

"Thanks,

"Team Ffos x".

The community-focused market will be a vibrant focal point for the town and forms part of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, with funding support from Welsh Government’s Transforming Town’s initiative.

The scheme has been supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Ffos is set to be home to 28 independent traders, including Taiwanese street food seller Bao Selecta and vintage clothes shop Circular Studio, and could provide approximately 40 to 50 new jobs, according to deputy leader of Caerphilly Council Jamie Pritchard.

Mr Pritchard has also confirmed that the council saved more than £1m on the market, thanks to a European grant that would effectively reduce the council’s own spending on the project to around £150,000.

The Welsh European Funding Office (WEFO) grant, worth £2m, will also reduce the amount sought from the Welsh Government by nearly half.

Mr Pritchard visited the facility last week to see the final touches being put in place, and was "delighted with the results".

He said: "Ffos Caerffili has encountered a number of challenges, which have now been overcome. The facility is nearly ready to open and there is a real sense of anticipation in the town.

"We are creating a venue where businesses can thrive, right in the heart of the town centre. Promoting and developing new business opportunities is absolutely critical and we're looking forward to opening the doors."

